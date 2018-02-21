Debutant teams enjoy wins in African Confederation Cup

African Confederation Cup trophy

Debutants Deportivo Niefang of Equatorial Guinea, Energie of Benin and La Mancha of Congo Brazzaville reached the last-32 of the African Confederation Cup after Tuesday's preliminary round second-leg fixtures.

The progress of Energie was the most dramatic as they scored deep in stoppage time to hold Hafia 1-1 in Guinea and win 2-1 on aggregate.

La Mancha scored the only goal of the tie to eliminate AS Tanda of Ivory Coast in Pointe-Noire.

Niefang also won 1-0, giving them victory over New Stars of Cameroon on away goals after trailing 2-1 from the first leg this month.

Elsewhere, Al Masry of Egypt, APR of Rwanda, Belouizdad of Algeria, Cape Town City of South Africa, Petro Luanda of Angola, Port Louis of Mauritius and Simba of Tanzania were other overall winners.

Guinean side Hafia, who were African champions three times and runners-up twice during the 1970s, wiped out the first-leg deficit against Energie after only 11 minutes through Aboubacar Camara.

But with the return match in Conakry seemingly destined for a penalty shootout, Jean Marie Sanni Guera levelled eight minutes into additional time to earn Energie a meeting against Enyimba of Nigeria in the next round.

Since AC Leopards surprisingly won the 2012 Confederation Cup, Congo Brazzaville clubs have been largely disappointing in the African equivalent of the Europa League.

So, the success of La Mancha over Tanda through a 29th-minute Guy Mbenza goal brought a welcome change of fortune for the nation.

In the round of 32 they will meet Al Ahly Shendy of Sudan.

Pedro Asu was the match-winner for Niefang in Bata, scoring after 29 minutes to eliminate New Stars, the latest in a long line of Cameroonian failures in African club competition.

Niefang's reward is a match-up with Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo, winners of the now defunct African Cup Winners Cup in 1994.

Ludovic Lafoudre was the individual star of the day, scoring a hat-trick for Port Louis of Mauritius as they romped to a 4-1 win over Ngazi of the Comoros to advance 5-2 overall.

APR, Cape Town City and Simba beat their opponents a second time as they ousted Anse Reunion of the Seychelles, Young Buffaloes of Swaziland and Djibouti's Gendarmerie Nationale respectively.

A further 10 second legs are scheduled for Wednesday ahead of the next round when clubs including Morocco's Raja Casablanca and Zamalek of Egypt enter the competition.