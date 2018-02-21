Craig Bellamy: Oxford United want Cardiff City coach as new boss

Craig Bellamy spent 2010-11 on loan at Cardiff City and joined on a permanent basis in August 2012

Oxford United are in talks with Craig Bellamy about becoming their new manager.

The former Wales and Liverpool forward works for Cardiff City as their player development manager.

The 38-year-old was interviewed for the Wales job before his ex-team-mate Ryan Giggs was appointed in January.

League One strugglers Oxford, who are without a manager after sacking Pep Clotet last month, would be Bellamy's first senior managerial role.

The Us are 15th in the League One table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Bellamy is highly rated as a coach at Cardiff, with first-team manager Neil Warnock fulsome in his praise for the former Wales captain.

The Bluebirds recognise Bellamy's managerial potential, and it is understood they would not stand in the way of his move to Oxford.