Ivory Coast's Williamsville pull off shock Champions League win

Ivory Coast's Williamsville Athletic Club, whose board members include Didier Drogba, reached the last-32 of the African Champions League with a shock 1-0 win over Stade Malien of Mali.

The Ivorians secured a 2-1 aggregate win in the preliminary round tie, having held 2009 African Confederation Cup winners Stade Malien 1-1 in Bamako.

Williamsville will now meet defending African champions Wydad Casablanca of Morocco next month.

The clash with Wydad will decide who advances to the group stage of the elite African club competition with the two-leg losers dropping to the second-tier Confederation Cup.

Williamsville supporters had to endure some tense moments at Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan before the side sealed success.

The tie-clinching goal came two minutes into stoppage time from Roland Zan Bi, who was part of the Ivory Coast's African Nations Championship squad in Morocco last month.

Elsewhere in Tuesday's second leg fixtures, Liberian club LISCR, who had hopes of causing a shock after defeating Al Hilal of Sudan 1-0 in the first leg, but crumbled in Omdurman with a 3-0 defeat to bow out 3-1 overall.

Mohamed Bashir, who was in the Sudan squad that vastly exceeded expectations by finishing third at the African Nations Championship, bagged a brace for former runners-up Hilal.

Sharif Shaibu took the tie beyond the reach of LISCR with a third goal midway through the second half.

Hilal will now face Port of Togo or former Confederation Cup winners AC Leopards of Congo Brazzaville, who won the first leg 2-1, for a place in the groups.

Twice champions Entente Setif of Algeria drew 0-0 away to Olympic Real Bangui of the Central African Republic to advance 6-0 on aggregate.

Setif, who conquered Africa in 1988 and 2014, await the winners between Aduana Stars of Ghana and Al Tahaddy of Libya, who travelled to west Africa with a one-goal advantage.

There are 23 second legs on Wednesday, another one this Saturday while Saint George of Ethiopia received a walkover .

Five clubs, including Wydad, got byes.