Europa League: Zenit ready for Celtic challenge, says Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini is confident Zenit's home form will pay dividends against Celtic

Europa League last-32, second leg: Zenit St Petersburg v Celtic Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg Date: Thursday 22 February Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland MW & DAB and live text on BBC Sport website

Zenit St Petersburg are confident their home form will prove decisive in their Europa League decider against Celtic, says manager Roberto Mancini.

The Russians aim to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit when the sides meet at the Krestovsky Stadium on Thursday.

"All the players are ready and we don't change a lot," said Mancini. "For us, it's important to change the result.

"We always play well at home in the Europa League. I'm confident and we need to play a good game."

Callum McGregor scored the only goal of the game in last week's first leg last-32 tie at Celtic Park.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who will address the media later, said last week's result should see their Russian opponents "come out a little bit" in the return leg.

More to follow.