Kenny Jackett: Portsmouth boss proud of young side after win at Fleetwood

Kenny Jackett was appointed Portsmouth manager last summer

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett praised the performance of his young side in securing victory at Fleetwood.

Pompey boosted their League One play-off hopes with a first win in three games as Jamal Lowe and Ollie Hawkins scored in a 2-1 win at Highbury.

Jackett was without six experienced players as he named a side with an average age of just 22.

"I felt we still had a balanced side out there and that's what impressed me the most," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"Looking at that side, the players who've come in have done very well to create partnerships," Jackett added. "I was pleased with the attitude of a young side that showed very, very good promise."

Portsmouth's list of injury and suspension absentees included Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans, Nathan Thompson, Stuart O'Keefe and Stephen Henderson.

Jackett hopes players who have stepped in to fill those places can instigate a timely run of form as they sit two points off the play-offs with 12 games remaining.

"It's a time when we need to get going and when we need a big week to push towards one of those top-six places," he said.

"This sets us up and hopefully promotes a really big home game against Blackpool on Saturday that we're all looking forward to."