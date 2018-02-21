Jordan Moore-Taylor scores Exeter City's 'goal of the season' in win over Crewe

Jordan Moore-Taylor's goal was his third of the season for Exeter City

Jordan Moore-Taylor's goal for Exeter City at Crewe was the club's best of the season, says manager Paul Tisdale.

The City skipper equalised in the 92nd minute before Jayden Stockley's winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

"I've just said to the players that so far that's goal of the season for me," Tisdale told BBC Devon.

"One, it was so needed, and secondly it was the way he took it in and fought off two or three players to score, it was a goal of will and determination."

The 2-1 win at Gresty Road saw Exeter move back into the League Two play-off places, with at least one game in hand on all the sides above them.

And Tisdale was heartened by the attitude his players showed at the end of the match.

"The moment of the game for me was us scoring the equaliser and then our response back to the half-way line," he said.

"Every single player in shape, ready to go with two minutes to go, that said we wanted to score another.

"I felt that on the touchline, but the way our players responded to the equaliser, whether we got the winner or not, I'm really pleased with their reaction."