Wednesday's Scottish Gossip: Fixture headache, Celtic, Zenit, Rangers, Watt

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The SPFL faces a post-split fixture headache if the top six remains the same. Rangers will have played all five of their rivals in the top half of the Premiership twice at Ibrox this season. Graeme Murty's side will be due two home games after the split, which could force two teams to make a third trip to Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Zenit St Petersburg have closed the Krestovsky Stadium roof to guard against a blizzard and temperatures of -10C ahead of their Europa League second leg match against Celtic. Russian keeper Andrey Lunev has warned Celtic they will be "under our cloak this time". (Scottish Sun)

Graeme Murty has urged Greg Docherty to chill out if he wants to make it as a Rangers player. Murty believes Docherty, given his first start league start for Rangers in the victory against Hamilton Accies, tried to do too much. (Scottish Sun)

Progressing in the Europa League at Zenit St Petersburg's expense would be "a really big achievement for all of us," says Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham. "The manager [Brendan Rodgers] has said that there is growth in the team and I think that is true." (The Herald)

Olivier Ntcham aims to help Celtic overcome Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League

Former Celtic striker Tony Watt, without a club after leaving Belgian First Division B outfit Oud-Heverlee Leuven, has trained with Aberdeen. Watt won't be able to sign for a new club until the summer but says Dons boss Derek McInnes was interested in signing him when he left Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Pundit Pat Nevin isn't surprised his former Chelsea and Scotland team-mate Steve Clarke has put himself in contention for manager of the year - considering the job he has done at Kilmarnock. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald has urged Scotland manager Alex McLeish to give him a chance to shine for the national side. The former Dundee star says: "I've been playing at a good level in the Championship for years and never been given the chance to play in the national team." (Daily Record, print edition)

Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi insists Brendan Rodgers' side won't crack under the pressure at the Krestovsky Stadium against Zenit St Petersburg. "I have played in St Petersburg. It's a good stadium with one of the best atmospheres in Russia. But I would not say it is difficult for us to go there." (Daily Record)