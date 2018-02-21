Zenit St Petersburg v Celtic

Will Moussa Demble get more support in attack or plough a lone furrow up front against Zenit?

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers must decide whether to recall Scott Sinclair or retain the 11 who delivered a "perfect game" against Zenit in the first leg.

The winger, top scorer in Scottish football with 18 goals this season, remained on the bench during last week's 1-0 win at Celtic Park.

Rodgers may opt to retain the midfield quartet of Scott Brown, Olivier Ntcham, Eboue Kouassi and Callum McGregor.

Celtic are aiming to reach the last 16 for the first time since 2003/04.

That season Martin O'Neill's side lost to Villarreal in the quarter-finals of European football's second-tier club competition.

'We need to up our game'

Celtic captain Scott Brown admits it would be "fantastic" to progress to the last 16, but has warned they are facing a "fantastic team" in Zenit.

"They showed top quality away from home against us, and to be honest we played really well as well," said the Scotland midfielder.

"We are going to need to up our game coming over here. We know it is going to be difficult but we believe we can do it.

"Over the last two seasons in Europe we've been developing. We've been playing different formations and styles against top-quality teams.

"For us now we just want to push on as much as we can. We have a fantastic manager, great coaches and top-quality players. We're thriving on the experience of playing in the Champions League and last 32 of the Europa League."

Scott Brown helps celebrate Callum McGregor's winner against Zenit

Zenit were playing their first competitive game in two months at Celtic Park because of the winter break in Russia.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes the hosts will be more attacking in front of their own supporters.

"Zenit are predominantly a counter-attacking team and they have obviously scored a lot of goals in their season so far, and they have players of quality," he noted.

"But they may want to bring a bit more initiative to the game.

"For us, we have analysed the game from the first leg and, even though we played very well, creating opportunities and didn't concede, there are still areas where we can be better.

"As always, we like to play with aggression and with that educated pressure on the ball - if you can press, great, if not, make sure you're super compact and then look to go from there and create opportunities.

"That will be our idea going into the game and we will look forward to working that way."

Zenit's former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini believes his side's home form will prove decisive.

"We always play well at home in the Europa League," he said. "I'm confident and we need to play a good game."