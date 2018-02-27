Motherwell v Aberdeen

Away sides have won this season's league meetings of Motherwell and Aberdeen

Motherwell midfielder Liam Grimshaw remains out of action with a groin injury.

Allan Campbell will be assessed after returning from a hamstring problem for the victory at Dundee on Saturday.

Aberdeen welcome captain Graeme Shinnie back into the midfield engine room following a two-game ban.

On-loan playmaker Ryan Christie is also available after sitting out Sunday's home defeat against his parent club Celtic.

Sam Cosgrove is suspended after being sent off against Celtic, just eight minutes after coming on for his debut as a substitute.

MATCH STATS

Motherwell have won just one of their past seven Scottish Premiership matches against Aberdeen on home turf, having won each of the previous four

The Dons have won five of the past six top-flight contests between the two sides, however, that defeat did come the last time the two sides met in November

'Well have won two of their past three top-flight matches, after winning just one of the previous 12

Aberdeen have lost each of their past two Scottish Premiership outings without scoring - they last lost three in a row without scoring in March 2012

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "I'm a wee bit greyer now than when I first took the job (a year ago). It's a great football club, super people involved in it. It's probably as enjoyable as management gets.

"We have been relatively successful for the size of the football club and the budget we work with. I'm enjoying it, it's a challenge, there are new challenges every day. But that's what you know, when you take the job, that's what you have to meet.

"We have probably been a little bit more successful than people imagined with the amount of changes, and it does take time. And for me we are still building and improving all the time.

"We have brought in a lot of players, there were a lot of adjustments needed around the football club, big decisions that we had to take that weren't popular, but I did what I felt was right for the club at the time. I was able to utilise a lot of people that we sort of retired.

"I inherited an ageing squad, of players who had been brilliant for the club. So a lot of new people came in and hit the ground running and it was the same again in January because it's a club that has to constantly refresh because we do lose players to bigger clubs.

"We are pleased. We always want more and I think we can do better."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We were disappointed not to take something from Sunday's game after putting so much into it, but the nature of the game is to try and bounce back.

"I thought the performance (against Celtic) was more than decent and on another day it might have gone our way.

"We expect a tough game and the conditions will add to that, for both teams. Saying that, it's a good surface and the players will enjoy that, if the weather allows.

"Motherwell have proved difficult for most teams. They are very direct in their approach, and there's nothing wrong with that, they let you know they are there. They have a good physicality about them.

"We have to stand up to that and then be able to cause them problems.

"There is still a lot to look forward to with optimism. We've got 10 games to try and finish second again and the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup. The players need to dig deep."