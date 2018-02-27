Hibernian v Hamilton Academical

Hibs are yet to beat Hamilton in two attempts this season

Hibernian welcome back Paul Hanlon, with the defender missing the weekend draw at Kilmarnock after becoming a new father just hours before kick off.

Florian Kamberi is expected to shrug off an ankle roll and Martin Boyle's Achilles problem will be assessed.

Hamilton are likely to be without Alex Gogic for the rest of the season with a knee injury sustained on Saturday.

Shaun Want and Georgios Sarris were also injured in the win over Partick Thistle and will miss out.

MATCH STATS

Hibernian are winless in their past three meetings with Hamilton Academical and have failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 of their past 11 games against Accies

But Hibs have picked up more points in their past four games (10 points) than in their previous eight (8 points)

Hamilton ended a four-game losing streak in the league by beating Partick Thistle on Saturday and have only won successive games once this season, with the second game being away to Hibs in August

Accies last lost at Easter Road in 2010

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon: "Tough game, they had a great win at the weekend. They absolutely murdered us in the second half here at Easter Road, so we can't take this game lightly. We're in good form, but we're very wary of the opposition.

"It's good to have a home game, we've played well at home recently and we need to try to keep the momentum going. We're only four points off third place.

"I don't know what approach Martin (Canning) will bring. I wasn't happy with some of the challenges [at the SuperSeal Stadium] and I voiced an opinion. There was 20-odd fouls against us in the game, we played brilliantly, we deserved to win, and we didn't [a 1-1 draw on 25 November]. Hamilton can grind out results and we can't be complacent, we have to really respect the opposition.

"There's an expectation, we have to match that and match the opposition, because they'll be buoyed by their weekend result."

Hamilton manager Martin Canning: "If there is a team playing well, which Hibs did when they came here, we will try to be as competitive as we can be.

"If they are dominating the play, all I can ask of my players is to work their hardest to take something from the game which we did that day.

"And if we have to do that on Wednesday, that's what we need to do. I would be very disappointed if Hibs did play well and we rolled over.

"Hibs were very dominant here to be fair, particularly in the first-half and we managed to dig deep and nick a goal with our only shot on target.

"Hibs are a good side so we know we have to be at our best to get something."