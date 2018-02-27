Celtic v Dundee

Dundee have lost three times to Celtic in all competitions this season

BBC coverage

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig is suspended following his red card in Sunday's win at Aberdeen.

Kristoffer Ajer suffered a head knock at Pittodrie but Marvin Compper is fit and could be involved for the first time since joining in January.

Patrick Roberts may return from a hamstring problem which has kept him out since November.

Dundee

MATCH STATS

Celtic are unbeaten in their past 28 league matches against Dundee and have won each of the past five contests between the two sides in the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee's last victory against Celtic came at Celtic Park back in the Scottish Premier League in 2001 and have lost 13 of 14 trips to Celtic Park in the top flight since.

Celtic have conceded just once in their past six home league games, although they failed to score on two of those occasions.

Dundee have won three of their past four away games in the Scottish Premiership.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "Dundee play the game with confidence. They want to build the game from behind, they've got good technical players. They want to play an offensive game.

"So the games that we've played against them this season have been tough games. We've come out on top but they're still always a team where you have to concentrate, you have to do your work in terms of your defensive organisation and then take your opportunities.

"We don't underestimate them. I know it's been difficult at times for Neil McCann and his team but they've shown in particular when they come away from home at times that they can get results. So from us there's certainly no complacency, we're entering the last 10 games of the season now and we want to win every one of them.

"Just need to assess [Kristoffer Ajer] over the next 24 hours on that one because his eye was fully closed. He took a real bad knock on his head; he took a really bad knock on his shin but he's had that patched up. It'll just be the eye, we'll see how that responds.

"Patrick [Roberts] should be available for the squad. That was our idea to work him back for the Dundee game. He played with the development team the end of last week. He's been working very, very hard. We'll assess Marvin Compper as well. There's a possibility Marvin could be involved as well."

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "The result on Saturday [losing 1-0 at home to Motherwell] hurt us a lot in terms of our aspirations for the top six, but, while it's still achievable, we will never just roll up and die - that's defeatist and I'm not like that as a person.

"It will be difficult, mentioning some of the grounds we have to go to.

"What it proved to me is that by getting to this stage of the season, we're not a million miles away from being one of those top sides if we can just put together certain aspects of our games.

"We have performed really well this season without getting the results that might put us in that position where we would be comfortably in the top six.

"You should never turn your back on an ambition to be there, and I won't.

"The run-in we have, where we have to go to the three biggest teams in the country - and throw Hearts into it - it's a difficult set of fixtures but it's something we're not frightened of."