Antonio Conte says Chelsea can do 'something incredible' against Barcelona

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte shakes hands with Barcelona's Lionel Messi after the game

Antonio Conte said Chelsea "will try to do something incredible" by knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League after a drawn first leg on Tuesday.

Willian put the Blues ahead but Lionel Messi equalised 15 minutes from full-time after Andreas Christensen's error in the last-16 tie.

Barcelona, who are seven points clear in La Liga, had barely threatened the hosts before their equaliser.

"We were close to playing the perfect performance," said the Chelsea boss.

"We made one mistake, it is a pity and we are disappointed with the final result."

Chelsea twice hit the post with strikes from outside the area from Willian, before the Brazilian scored at the third attempt with another 20-yard effort.

However, 13 minutes later, Christensen played a loose pass and Andres Iniesta linked up with Messi, who scored his first Champions League goal against the London club.

Christensen, 21, had only made three Chelsea appearances before this season but has regularly featured in 2017-18 with England centre-half Gary Cahill on the bench at Stamford Bridge.

Conte was quick to defend the Denmark defender, despite his error that gifted Barcelona a vital away goal before the second leg in Spain on 14 March.

"It was an incredible performance," said the Italian. "We are talking about a very young player. It is great that he is able to play this game with maturity and personality. He was one of the best players tonight.

"It is very difficult to mention one player but I think Christensen played a top game and I was very pleased with his performance.

"We made one mistake but we know against these opponents and players like Messi, Iniesta and (Luis) Suarez, if you make a mistake you pay."

Andreas Christensen has played 31 times for Chelsea in all competitions this season

Chelsea last played at the Nou Camp in 2011-12 and, despite having John Terry sent off in the first half, drew 2-2 to gain a 3-2 aggregate win in the Champions League semi-final before beating Bayern Munich on penalties in the final.

"It won't be easy," added Conte. "We must be realistic because we are talking about Barcelona and they showed they are a really strong and fantastic team.

"But we also showed we are ready to work really hard in defence and have the right feeling when we get the ball to create the chances to score.

"We have to respect the opponent and when you play against Barcelona you know very well that if you go box-to-box that is crazy. The game could not only be 1-0 but 2-0, or 4-0, 5-0, 6-0.

"We can try to do something incredible in the Nou Camp and we must play an intelligent game - we are not stupid."