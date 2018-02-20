Glenavon: Manager Gary Hamilton and midfielder Mark Sykes extend Glenavon deals

Sykes and Hamilton celebrate Glenavon's win over mid-Ulster rivals Portadown in the 2017 Irish Cup quarter-finals

Glenavon have announced that manager Gary Hamilton and midfielder Mark Sykes have signed new contracts.

Hamilton joined his hometown club as player-manager in 2011 and has guided them to the Irish Cup in 2014 and 2016.

Northern Ireland Under-21 international Sykes is a product of Glenavon's youth academy and has attracted interest from clubs in England and Scotland.

The Mourneview Park outfit are having an impressive campaign, sitting third in the Irish Premiership.

Former Blackburn Rovers, Portadown and Glentoran striker Hamilton was on loan at Glenavon from Glentoran in 2010-11 before taking charge in the dugout when Marty Quinn resigned in December of that season.

Sykes has scored seven league goals for the Lurgan Blues this season.