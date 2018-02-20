BBC Sport - 'I wanted to take moment in' - Will Grigg explains reaction after Wigan winner

'I wanted to take moment in' - Grigg explains reaction after goal

  • From the section Irish

Northern Ireland's Will Grigg explains his non-celebration after hitting Wigan's winner in the shock FA Cup win over Manchester City by saying he "wanted to take the moment in".

However, Grigg admitted that the goal which dumped the runaway Premier League leaders out of the cup was "the highlight of my career".Cup at the Fifth Round.

Video is UK only.

Top videos

Video

'I wanted to take moment in' - Grigg explains reaction after goal

  • From the section Irish
Video

Christie's heartache, halfpipe heroes & France's GOAT

Video

Christie's Olympics ends in disqualification

Video

'I'll be back for Beijing' - Christie

Video

Canadian duo win ice dancing with record score

Video

Highlights: Wigan 1-0 Man City

Video

Germany net all medals in Nordic Combined

Video

Korea's emotional goodbye to hockey team

Video

'Congratulations to Wigan, they had one shot' - Guardiola

Video

Korea win thrilling team speed skating gold

Video

Hosts Korea bow out after Finland defeat

Video

Ouch! Halfpipe skier badly mistimes landing

Video

Canada's Sharpe wins gold in women's halfpipe

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired