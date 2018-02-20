Idrissa Gueye: Everton midfielder signs long-term deal until 2022

Idrissa Gueye has scored three goals for Everton

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has signed a new long-term contract at the club until June 2022.

The Senegal international, 28, joined the Toffees from Aston Villa on a four-year deal in August 2016.

Since arriving at Goodison Park, he has scored three goals in 64 appearances.

He made 135 tackles last season - the most in the Premier League - as Everton finished seventh, and this season he is second with 85 behind Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi's 113.

Gueye has made 221 tackles in the Premier League since his Everton debut in August 2016 - 13 more than any other player in the competition.