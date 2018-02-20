Sevilla plan to 'tie up' Man Utd's Alexis Sanchez, jokes Vincenzo Montella

Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United from Arsenal in January, in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella has joked his team may have to "tie up" Alexis Sanchez to stop the Manchester United forward in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first-leg.

Sanchez, 29, has scored just once in five appearances since joining United in the January transfer window.

United's record signing Paul Pogba is also in the squad, having missed the FA Cup win at Huddersfield with illness.

"He [Pogba] is a complete player," said Montella. "I hope he doesn't play."

Speaking about former Udinese, Barcelona and Arsenal player Sanchez, Montella added: "I remember him really well from his stay in Italy.

"He has improved his style a lot during his career and I think he can be a really good player in transition. I think they have really good speed in attack.

"Well, maybe we can lock him up with a padlock or tie him up with rope."

This is the first time United have reached the knockout stages of the competition since 2014, while Sevilla are yet to reach the quarter-finals, having lost to Leicester last season.

Montella replaced Eduardo Berizzo, who led Sevilla to second place in Group E, before he was sacked in December 2017, a week after he returned from cancer surgery.

The game at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan will only be Montella's second match in the Champions League.

In contrast, United counterpart Jose Mourinho has managed 139 games in the Champions League and won the trophy twice.

"I'm very excited to be facing Mourinho, he was a pioneer in football tactics and I studied him a lot when I was starting out as a coach," the Italian added.