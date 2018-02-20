Jamie Fullarton: Halifax appoint former Notts County manager

Jamie Fullarton won three of 12 games as Notts County manager

National League strugglers Halifax have appointed Jamie Fullarton as their new manager.

The 43-year-old replaces Billy Heath, who left the Shaymen by mutual consent on 31 January.

Fullarton's last job in management lasted just 70 days when he was sacked by Notts County in March 2016.

His first game in charge of Halifax, who are two points above the relegation zone, will be Saturday's trip to Eastleigh.