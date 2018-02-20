Stuart Nelson: Yeovil Town sign former Gillingham keeper until end of the season

Stuart Nelson helped Gillingham win the League Two title in 2012-13

Yeovil Town have signed former Gillingham goalkeeper Stuart Nelson until the end of the season.

Nelson, 36, left Gillingham by mutual consent on 31 January after making more than 220 appearances for Kent side.

The former Brentford and Notts County keeper joins Yeovil as cover after Artur Krysiak was ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury.

He will compete with Jonny Maddison for a place and could feature in Saturday's League Two game against Carlisle.

