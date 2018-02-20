Tom Heaton: Burnley and England keeper makes comeback after shoulder surgery

Tom Heaton has won three England caps

Burnley and England goalkeeper Tom Heaton played his first match since surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

The 31-year-old has not played since suffering the injury in a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace in September.

He made his comeback for the Clarets in a training ground game against Blackpool, playing the full 90 minutes.

Heaton, who has won three England caps, conceded a penalty less than a minute into the game and was unable to save Jay Spearing's spot-kick.

New Zealand striker Chris Wood also made his comeback, playing 70 minutes after nine games out with a knee injury, while midfielder Dean Marney completed the game after a lengthy spell out with a knee injury.

Burnley later equalised to secure a 1-1 draw.