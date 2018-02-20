Tom Heaton: Burnley and England keeper makes comeback after shoulder surgery

Tom Heaton
Tom Heaton has won three England caps

Burnley and England goalkeeper Tom Heaton played his first match since surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

The 31-year-old has not played since suffering the injury in a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace in September.

He made his comeback for the Clarets in a training ground game against Blackpool, playing the full 90 minutes.

Heaton, who has won three England caps, conceded a penalty less than a minute into the game and was unable to save Jay Spearing's spot-kick.

New Zealand striker Chris Wood also made his comeback, playing 70 minutes after nine games out with a knee injury, while midfielder Dean Marney completed the game after a lengthy spell out with a knee injury.

Burnley later equalised to secure a 1-1 draw.

