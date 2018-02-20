Sevilla v Manchester United
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is in contention to play in the first leg of his side's last-16 Champions League tie at Sevilla.
Pogba missed the 2-0 FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday because an illness, but trained on Tuesday.
Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has not played since 26 December because of a knee injury, has also returned to training but is not expected to play.
Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Marouane Fellaini are also likely to miss out.
Talking about Pogba, Mourinho said: "When a player is in a competitive (training) session it is normally because they are ready without problems."
The injuries to defenders Rojo and Jones mean the return to fitness of Eric Bailly is timely after he played as a late substitute at Huddersfield.
Goalkeeper David de Gea is set to return after being rested for the Huddersfield game, while Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia also have a chance of recovering from injury to play in Spain, with all three joining in training.
Rashford and Herrera have missed the last couple of games and Valencia played in the Premier League defeat at Newcastle but missed out at Huddersfield.
Ibrahimovic has missed 10 matches because of his latest knee injury - the same knee he injured in April when ruptured cruciate ligaments kept him out of action for more than six months.
Mourinho, who guided United to Europa League glory in 2017 to qualify for this season's Champions League, has won the biggest prize in European club football twice - with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010 - but said it was too early to think of winning it this year.
"I normally say that Champions League dreams, they start around the quarter-finals and not yet," he added.
"The last 16 still looks a long way to go. At the moment, we have to focus on a very difficult moment."
Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella praised his opposing manager and said he had studied his techniques.
"Mourinho was a pioneer when it comes to tactics in football. I've read many books. I think Mourinho is quite a good rival," said Montella.
"I am really excited by this match. We'll need to be ready mentally and physically. It'll be a great day, great match."
United are second in the Premier League, 16 points behind leaders Manchester City, while Sevilla are fifth in La Liga, 23 points adrift of table toppers Barcelona.
Match stats
- This will be the first competitive meeting between Sevilla and Manchester United.
- Manchester United have not scored more than one goal in any of their past 14 Champions League encounters with Spanish opposition (seven goals total).
- Sevilla have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the fourth time in five appearances but have never progressed further than the last 16, while Manchester United are in the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2013-14.
- Sevilla have never kept a clean sheet in the Champions League knockout stages (six games) but have also won two of their three home games (lost one).
- Sevilla have won 72% of their home games in the Champions League (13 out of 18), the third highest tally after Real Madrid (76%) and Barcelona (73%) among teams to have played at least 15 home games in the competition.
- Sevilla have won only two of their six games so far this season in the Champions League, the lowest tally among the 16 teams left in the competition.
- Manchester United won five of their six group games this season, their highest tally in the Champions League since 2007-08.
- Sevilla conceded 12 goals in this season's six group games, the highest tally amongst the 16 clubs left in the competition.
- Manchester United have won only one of their last six Champions League knockout games (3-0 v Olympiakos in March 2014), drawing two and losing three.
- Wissam Ben Yedder has scored 50% of Sevilla's goals in this season's Champions League (six out of 12). Of all players of the progressed teams, only Cristiano Ronaldo has netted a greater proportion of his side's goals in the group stages (53%).
- Jose Mourinho will attempt to become the first manager to win the Champions League with three different clubs (after Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010).