Sevilla v Manchester United

Paul Pogba (centre) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (right) took part in a Manchester United training session on Tuesday

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is in contention to play in the first leg of his side's last-16 Champions League tie at Sevilla.

Pogba missed the 2-0 FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday because an illness, but trained on Tuesday.

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has not played since 26 December because of a knee injury, has also returned to training but is not expected to play.

Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Marouane Fellaini are also likely to miss out.

Talking about Pogba, Mourinho said: "When a player is in a competitive (training) session it is normally because they are ready without problems."

The injuries to defenders Rojo and Jones mean the return to fitness of Eric Bailly is timely after he played as a late substitute at Huddersfield.

Goalkeeper David de Gea is set to return after being rested for the Huddersfield game, while Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia also have a chance of recovering from injury to play in Spain, with all three joining in training.

Rashford and Herrera have missed the last couple of games and Valencia played in the Premier League defeat at Newcastle but missed out at Huddersfield.

Ibrahimovic has missed 10 matches because of his latest knee injury - the same knee he injured in April when ruptured cruciate ligaments kept him out of action for more than six months.

Mourinho, who guided United to Europa League glory in 2017 to qualify for this season's Champions League, has won the biggest prize in European club football twice - with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010 - but said it was too early to think of winning it this year.

"I normally say that Champions League dreams, they start around the quarter-finals and not yet," he added.

"The last 16 still looks a long way to go. At the moment, we have to focus on a very difficult moment."

Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella praised his opposing manager and said he had studied his techniques.

"Mourinho was a pioneer when it comes to tactics in football. I've read many books. I think Mourinho is quite a good rival," said Montella.

"I am really excited by this match. We'll need to be ready mentally and physically. It'll be a great day, great match."

United are second in the Premier League, 16 points behind leaders Manchester City, while Sevilla are fifth in La Liga, 23 points adrift of table toppers Barcelona.

