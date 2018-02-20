Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma

BBC coverage

Paulo Fonseca's Shakhtar beat Premier League leaders Manchester City and Serie A leaders Napoli en route to the Champions League last 16

Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco has praised the "sensational" form of winger Cengiz Under ahead of his side's Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

The Turkey international has scored four goals in three Serie A games ahead of the tie in Ukraine, and Di Francesco is thrilled with his improvement.

Roma signed Under, 20, from Basaksehir for €13.4 million last summer.

"He's really come on in leaps and bounds," said Di Francesco.

"He's been key for us but I prefer to focus on the team rather than individuals. We're delighted to have him here and we'll try to exploit his talent as best we can.

"It's Roma who are going out there to play tomorrow, not Cengiz."

Roma will make a late fitness check on vice-captain Alessandro Florenzi ahead of the game at the Metalist Stadion, and are still without long-term absentee, right-back Rick Karsdorp.

"Alessandro has stayed in the hotel because he's not well," said Di Francesco after training on Tuesday.

"Hopefully, he'll be available for selection but we'll have to see how he is tomorrow morning. If the game was today he wouldn't play and he won't train later either."

Di Francesco has increased the intensity of training in recent weeks, and hopes it gives his players an extra edge as they enter the knockout stages of the Champions League.

"It adds a small element of risk but the idea is to fill up the tank for the business end of the campaign and I hope to see the benefits on the pitch," he said.

"We must play with grit, determination and belief - they're all things that can make a difference out there."

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk winger Bernard was back in training on Monday after suffering a shoulder injury in last Friday's 5-0 league win over Chornomorets.

Manager Paulo Fonseca gave his players a day off following the win, and Brazil international winger Bernard is prepared for a testing encounter with the Italians, who have four of his compatriots in their squad.

"I think that they are good players otherwise, they wouldn't be at Roma. Roma are a very big club, one that has a lot of history," he said.

"It's important for us to be aware of their quality as a squad.

"But I think that we can try to exploit any weaknesses they have - every team has them."

Bernard scored three times in the competition's group stages and started all six of their games as they qualified as runners-up of Group F.

"This season has been a very special season for me with Shakhtar," he said. "I have been able to help the squad in the best way possible, with goals and with assists.

"And it's not just me, the entire squad has been playing very well in the Champions League. I think that reflects also the work with Paulo Fonseca.

"But we've only taken the first step. We have a very important next step against Roma.

"We have to continue being focused and concentrated for these matches are some of the most important matches of the season."