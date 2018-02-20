Liam Roberts: Walsall goalkeeper signs new two-and-a-half-year deal at Bescot

Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts made 15 National appearances on loan at Chester over the first half of the 2016-17 season

Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the League One club.

The 23-year-old has become established as his home town club's first-choice goalkeeper in recent weeks.

He has made 16 first team appearances for the Saddlers, 15 of them this season, and has kept two clean sheets in his last four games.

"I've been here now since I was 14. The faith they've shown in me is unbelievable," he said.

"Getting in the team gave me confidence. It gives me a massive confidence boost. But knowing I've got backing for the next two-and-a-half years feels great."

Roberts spent the 2016-17 campaign season on loan at National League side Chester, having previously had spells with Rugby Town, Gresley, Southport and Rainworth Miners Welfare.