West Ham: Premier League club charged over anti-doping breach

West Ham have been charged by the FA for misconduct in relation to anti-doping regulations

West Ham have been charged by the Football Association in relation to anti-doping regulations.

"It is alleged the club failed to ensure 'club whereabouts' information was accurate on three occasions within 12 months," the FA said.

The Premier League club have until 27 February to respond to the charge.

A West Ham spokesman said: "We would like to make it clear that the breach is a club administrative matter and does not concern any of our players."

Elsewhere on BBC Sport

"The breach relates to administrative oversights on the FA's whereabouts system, for example a player's address had been registered and the house number digits transposed, and the club will be responding to the FA in due course."

West Ham have been charged in relation to regulation 14 (d) of the FA's anti-doping rules, which state that for it to be a breach, "information contained in such reports is either initially inaccurate or has not been updated by the club".

The exact details of the misconduct have not yet been made clear.