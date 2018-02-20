Caf to introduce VAR at Super Cup

Wydad Casablanca celebrate winning the Caf Champions League 2017

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) is set to debut the video assistant referee (VAR) for the first time this weekend.

VAR - which has caused controversy in Europe - will be introduced in Casablanca on Saturday during the Caf Super Cup match.

In a statement, Caf said this was a huge step for African football.

"It's a historic moment for African football," Caf general secretary Amr Fahmy said.

"I'm proud that Africa has taken the initiative to embrace the latest technology towards the development of football, and I'm positive the impact will be felt at all levels of the game."

The Super Cup, which will feature Morocco's Wydad Casablanca and TP Mazembe of DR Congo, is a competition between the winners of the African Champions League and the second-tier Confederation Cup.

VAR was supposed to be introduced during the African Nations Championship quarter-finals in Morocco last month, but training sessions were held instead.

The technology is used to assist referees with key decisions, including the awarding of goals and penalties, red cards and offside.

Football's world governing body, Fifa, will decide next month whether to use VAR at the World Cup this summer in Russia.