Kevin Lokko: Stevenage defender moves to Dover Athletic on loan

Kevin Lokko was an academy graduate at Norwich before a brief spell at Colchester

Dover Athletic have signed defender Kevin Lokko from Stevenage on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made only two brief substitute appearances for Boro, after joining them from Maidstone for an undisclosed fee last August.

Lokko spent much of this season on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge, making 25 appearances before being recalled by Stevenage earlier this month.

He has also played in the National League for Welling United.

An England C international, Lokko can play at centre back and left back, and played 41 league games for Maidstone last term prior to his move to Stevenage.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.