Phil Brown: Former Hull and Southend boss turns down Grimsby Town manager job

Phil Brown led Southend United to promotion from League Two via the play-offs in 2015

Former Hull boss Phil Brown has turned down the chance to become Grimsby Town manager, BBC Radio Humberside reports.

Brown was offered the position at the League Two club following Russell Slade's departure on 11 February.

The 58-year-old is without a club, having ended a near five-year stay at Southend United when he was put on gardening leave on 17 January.

Grimsby are 18th in League Two and without a win in 13 matches following Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Cambridge.