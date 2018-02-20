Phil Neville names Anita Asante in first England women squad

Anita Asante joined Chelsea in December after a four-year stint with Swedish side Rosengard

England women head coach Phil Neville has named Chelsea's Anita Asante in his first squad for the SheBelieves Cup in the United States next month.

Defender Asante, who was last called-up in 2015, was one of several players who said they were poorly treated by previous boss Mark Sampson.

Skipper Steph Houghton is named in the squad despite having an injured foot.

England kick-off the SheBelieves Cup against France on 1 March with all three matches live on the BBC.

The Lionesses will also take on Germany on 4 March, before facing hosts the United States on 8 March.

Reading midfielder Jo Potter and Arsenal forward Danielle Carter are among those who miss out.

Neville will be assisted by Mo Marley on a short-term basis after her interim stint before the former Manchester United coach was appointed last month.

A permanent number two is unlikely to be appointed before the summer.

Former England captain Casey Stoney will also be part of the backroom staff after retiring from playing this week, while Brighton and Hove Albion's Mark Mason will be the goalkeeping coach.

Neville said: "I have been really impressed by what I have seen in the past few weeks. Some exciting young players have caught my eye, and not just those that have been picked for this squad.

"They will get an opportunity in the coming months to challenge the established players who, of course, deserve big respect for what they have done to take this team to third in the world.

"I also hope this squad shows that the door is not closed to anyone, and that those in form will always have a strong chance of being picked.

"To those that have just missed out this time, I hope they use that disappointment in the right way to force their way into contention. We want to go to the SheBelieves Cup with a positive approach and then kick on into the World Cup qualifiers."

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Anita Asante, Hannah Blundell, Millie Bright (all Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Gabby George (Everton), Alex Greenwood (Liverpool), Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes (both Manchester City).

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen, Jill Scott, Keira Walsh (all Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Fara Williams (Reading).

Forwards: Karen Carney, Fran Kirby (both Chelsea), Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Melissa Lawley, Nikita Parris (both Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Melbourne City), Ellen White (Birmingham City).