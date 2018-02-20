Kevin Van Veen: Northampton Town striker could miss extended period with knee injury

Kevin Van Veen scored 19 goals in 58 league matches for Scunthorpe

Northampton Town manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink fears striker Kevin Van Veen could miss an extended period after suffering a medial ligament injury to his knee.

The Cobblers bought Van Veen from League One rivals Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee in January, but was ruled out of the last two matches.

The 26-year-old is set for a scan to assess the severity of the injury.

"We thought it was a dead leg but it's his knee - an MCL," said Hasselbaink.

"He has a little problem, it's not big, and it's about how much pain he can take.

"I know he's eager and can play with pain, but the pain is a little bit too much at the moment."

Van Veen was a high-profile signing to help lift Northampton clear of the relegation zone, but they are just a point above the bottom four ahead of Saturday's visit of Oxford United.

The Cobblers lost their two previous home matches to Gillingham and bottom club Rochdale.

"We would love to get off to a good start," said Hasselbaink. "A nice high tempo, being positive and playing with intensity would, mentally, help us lot."