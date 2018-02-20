Joe Rothwell: Oxford United midfielder suffers new hamstring injury

Midfielder Joe Rothwell joined Oxford in July 2016 after leaving Manchester United.

Oxford United's Joe Rothwell faces several weeks on the sidelines with his second hamstring injury of the year.

Rothwell limped out of the 1-0 defeat by Plymouth, his fourth game back since returning from a similar problem which kept him out for the whole of January.

However, scans showed the 24-year-old has not suffered a major tear.

"We won't be setting timescales on his return until everything settles down a little," head of sports science Andrew Proctor told Oxford's website.

"It's just bad luck that he picks up a new injury after successfully coming back from the last one.

"Obviously we have to be careful with it, but he has a fantastic attitude, understands what needs to be done and hopefully he won't be out for too long."