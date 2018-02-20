Joe Rothwell: Oxford United midfielder suffers new hamstring injury
- From the section Oxford Utd
Oxford United's Joe Rothwell faces several weeks on the sidelines with his second hamstring injury of the year.
Rothwell limped out of the 1-0 defeat by Plymouth, his fourth game back since returning from a similar problem which kept him out for the whole of January.
However, scans showed the 24-year-old has not suffered a major tear.
"We won't be setting timescales on his return until everything settles down a little," head of sports science Andrew Proctor told Oxford's website.
"It's just bad luck that he picks up a new injury after successfully coming back from the last one.
"Obviously we have to be careful with it, but he has a fantastic attitude, understands what needs to be done and hopefully he won't be out for too long."