Tim Schmoll: Swiss defender joins Aldershot Town until end of the season

From the section

Tim Schmoll could make his debut when Aldershot Town host Bromley at the EBB Stadium on Tuesday.

Aldershot Town have signed Swiss defender Tim Schmoll on non-contract terms until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old centre-back, who can also play in midfield, was most recently with New York Red Bulls' reserve team.

Schmoll started his career with Servette's academy before moving to the United States to study at Harvard University.

He could make his Shots debut against Bromley on Tuesday night.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.