Tuesday's Scottish Gossip: SFA shake-up, Scotland, Moyes, McTominay, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland's top clubs are holding talks over a document proposing a radical revamp of the Scottish FA by season 2020/21. Plans include streamlining or even sidelining the national body, with the patience of some clubs exhausted following the turmoil of SFA chief executive Stewart Regan. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish is ready to meet with Jose Mourinho to discuss Scott McTominay's international future. The Lancaster-born 21-year-old Manchester United midfielder is eligible to play for Scotland through his grandparents, but has yet to declare his allegiance. (Scottish Sun)

Neil Lennon insists former club Celtic can set their sights on winning the Europa League - and defending their Scottish Premiership title. The Hoops put their European ambitions on the line this week as they bid to see off Zenit St Petersburg and progress to the last 16 of the competition. "The more you progress, you get a sniff of it, the juices and instinct kick in - but get past Zenit first, that's a big ask," says the Hibernian boss. (Daily Record)

Scott McTominay is weighing up his options before deciding on his international future

England rugby head coach Eddie Jones has asked West Ham manager David Moyes to help him plot Scotland's Six Nations defeat at Murrayfield this weekend. Scot Moyes will watch the English team train this week before giving them tips ahead of facing Gregor Townsend's men in Saturday's Calcutta Cup clash. (Daily Record, print edition)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright insists his players should take Brendan Rodgers' criticism they only turn up for the big games as a compliment. The Celtic manager questioned why Wright's side - save for a Scottish Cup victory over Albion Rovers - had failed to win a game in the two months between beating Rangers at Ibrox and Sunday's goalless draw at Celtic Park. (Daily Record)