FA Cup: Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after Manchester City tie

Chairman David Sharpe says Wigan will work with the Football Association and police to review the pitch invasion after their win over Manchester City.

City's Sergio Aguero had an altercation with a fan after the FA Cup tie, while supporters ripped out advertising boards and threw them towards police.

The FA has yet to comment but Sharpe said it was not "nice to see".

He told BBC Radio 5 live they will look at "who was responsible for what, and we'll take action if we need to".

Will Grigg's goal defeated a City side that had Fabian Delph sent-off in the first half for a foul on Max Power.

The result ended City's hopes of winning a Quadruple of the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League.

The visiting side's players were escorted off the field after the final whistle as Wigan fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate.

Television footage appeared to show Aguero pushing a supporter away after being approached on the pitch.

"In the aftermath straight after the game you're looking at the scenes and their set of supporters and our set of supporters," said Sharpe.

"Football is an emotional game, it can do strange things to people, and last night that seemed to be the case."