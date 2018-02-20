BBC Sport - Wigan 1-0 Manchester City: Wigan striker Will Grigg and manager Paul Cook react to win
'We didn't think this could happen' - Wigan reaction to Man City win
Wigan striker Will Grigg admits he didn not think it would be possible for the Latics to knock Manchester City out of the FA Cup, after his goal defeated the Premier League leaders.
MATCH REPORT: Grigg goal sets up massive Man City shock
