BBC Sport - Sergio Aguero: Man City striker in altercation with fan after Wigan FA Cup defeat
Aguero in altercation with fan on pitch
- From the section FA Cup
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is involved in an altercation with a supporter after Wigan's shock FA Cup fifth-round victory over the Premier League leaders on Tuesday.
WATCH MORE: All the FA Cup goals and highlights from the fifth round
READ MORE: Follow live text coverage with video clips from Monday's FA Cup fifth round game
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired