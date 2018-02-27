Match ends, Morton 0, Livingston 1.
Greenock Morton v Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6DoyleBooked at 80mins
- 4O'Ware
- 5Lamie
- 16Strapp
- 12TidserSubstituted forRossat 71'minutes
- 3Murdoch
- 14Harkins
- 17RussellSubstituted forOliverat 83'minutes
- 11McHugh
- 18Baird
Substitutes
- 7Oliver
- 15Tiffoney
- 20Brennan
- 21Langan
- 25Ross
- 28Purdue
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26HalkettBooked at 60mins
- 4Lithgow
- 23De VitaBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMcMillanat 56'minutes
- 6Byrne
- 8Pittman
- 17RobinsonSubstituted forJacobsat 41'minutes
- 11Cadden
- 18MillerSubstituted forLongridgeat 75'minutes
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 3Longridge
- 5Buchanan
- 7Mullin
- 10Boyd
- 14Jacobs
- 20Maley
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 1,373
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 0, Livingston 1.
Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Nicky Cadden.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Hand ball by Ryan Hardie (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Gary Oliver replaces Mark Russell.
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Morton).
Nicky Cadden (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Michael Doyle (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Nicky Cadden (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Morton).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jackson Longridge replaces Lee Miller.
Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).
Ryan Hardie (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Frank Ross replaces Michael Tidser.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
(Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
Booking
Craig Halkett (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jack McMillan replaces Raffaele De Vita.
Booking
Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Livingston).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Match report to follow.