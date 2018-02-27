Scottish Championship
Morton0Livingston1

Greenock Morton v Livingston

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6DoyleBooked at 80mins
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Lamie
  • 16Strapp
  • 12TidserSubstituted forRossat 71'minutes
  • 3Murdoch
  • 14Harkins
  • 17RussellSubstituted forOliverat 83'minutes
  • 11McHugh
  • 18Baird

Substitutes

  • 7Oliver
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 20Brennan
  • 21Langan
  • 25Ross
  • 28Purdue

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26HalkettBooked at 60mins
  • 4Lithgow
  • 23De VitaBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMcMillanat 56'minutes
  • 6Byrne
  • 8Pittman
  • 17RobinsonSubstituted forJacobsat 41'minutes
  • 11Cadden
  • 18MillerSubstituted forLongridgeat 75'minutes
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 3Longridge
  • 5Buchanan
  • 7Mullin
  • 10Boyd
  • 14Jacobs
  • 20Maley
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
1,373

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Morton 0, Livingston 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morton 0, Livingston 1.

Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Nicky Cadden.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

Hand ball by Ryan Hardie (Livingston).

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Gary Oliver replaces Mark Russell.

Foul by Ricki Lamie (Morton).

Nicky Cadden (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Michael Doyle (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston).

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Nicky Cadden (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Morton).

Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Jackson Longridge replaces Lee Miller.

Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).

Ryan Hardie (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Frank Ross replaces Michael Tidser.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).

Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).

(Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Craig Halkett.

Booking

Craig Halkett (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Jack McMillan replaces Raffaele De Vita.

Booking

Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Livingston).

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 27th February 2018

  • MortonGreenock Morton0LivingstonLivingston1
  • BrechinBrechin CityPDunfermlineDunfermlineP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • DumbartonDumbartonPInverness CTInverness Caledonian ThistleP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • Dundee UtdDundee UnitedPQueen of SthQueen of the SouthP
    Match postponed - Weather

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren26183547281957
2Livingston26147543271649
3Morton26118736241241
4Dundee Utd2312473128340
5Dunfermline2598839281135
6Queen of Sth259883834435
7Inverness CT2486103030030
8Falkirk2679102839-1130
9Dumbarton2449111531-1621
10Brechin2504211856-384
View full Scottish Championship table

