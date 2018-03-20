Brechin City 0-3 Dunfermline Athletic

Nicky Clark had not scored since late January before his treble at Glebe Park

Nicky Clark scored a hat-trick as Dunfermline Athletic moved closer to the promotion play-off places and sent Brechin City a step nearer relegation.

Clark struck twice in two first-half minutes to put the Pars in control.

And he fired in his third after the break as Dunfermline moved to within a point of fourth-placed Greenock Morton.

Brechin - 23 points adrift at the bottom of the Championship with eight games to play - will be relegated if they lose away to Morton on Saturday.