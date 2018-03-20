Match ends, Brechin City 0, Dunfermline Athletic 3.
Brechin City 0-3 Dunfermline Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Nicky Clark scored a hat-trick as Dunfermline Athletic moved closer to the promotion play-off places and sent Brechin City a step nearer relegation.
Clark struck twice in two first-half minutes to put the Pars in control.
And he fired in his third after the break as Dunfermline moved to within a point of fourth-placed Greenock Morton.
Brechin - 23 points adrift at the bottom of the Championship with eight games to play - will be relegated if they lose away to Morton on Saturday.
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 15SparkSubstituted forCrightonat 24'minutes
- 29Smith
- 4FuscoSubstituted forMcLeanat 78'minutes
- 3DyerBooked at 76mins
- 7TappingBooked at 62mins
- 6Dale
- 18Orsi
- 11WattSubstituted forSinclairat 73'minutes
- 8Graham
- 22Mackin
Substitutes
- 2McLean
- 14Lynas
- 16Morrison
- 19O'Neil
- 20Crighton
- 21Sinclair
- 26Costello
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 31Beadling
- 26VincentSubstituted forAirdat 73'minutes
- 28Craigen
- 9McManusSubstituted forArmstrongat 64'minutes
- 10ClarkSubstituted forRyanat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mvoto
- 8Wedderburn
- 12Armstrong
- 14Talbot
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 20Gill
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 611
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brechin City 0, Dunfermline Athletic 3.
Attempt missed. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Armstrong (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Willie Dyer.
Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Callum Tapping (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Finn Graham (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Paul McLean replaces Gary Fusco.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Brechin City).
Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Willie Dyer (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Daniel Armstrong (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Fraser Aird replaces James Vincent.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Liam Watt.
Foul by Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Euan Smith (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Foul by Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).
Callum Tapping (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Daniel Armstrong replaces Declan McManus.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces Nicky Clark.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Callum Tapping (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.