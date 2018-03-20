Match ends, Dundee United 2, Queen of the South 3.
Dundee United 2-3 Queen of the South
Queen of the South boosted their promotion hopes as Dundee United missed the chance to move closer to second place in the Scottish Championship.
Joe Thomson fired Queens' opener and, after Lyndon Dykes had been fouled by Mark Durnan, Kyle Jacobs scored a penalty to double the visitors' lead.
Durnan's strike and Scott McDonald's free-kick brought United level in the second half.
But Thomson's second - a shot from long range - gave Queens victory.
Dundee United, who gave a debut to on-loan Celtic defender Anthony Ralston, remain seven points behind Livingston and 19 off leaders St Mirren, though the Tangerines have played two games fewer than the top two.
Queen of the South, who are sixth, are a point off Dunfermline Athletic and two behind Greenock Morton, who occupy the final play-off berth.
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 21Mehmet
- 29RalstonBooked at 20minsSubstituted forFloodat 82'minutes
- 4Durnan
- 14Edjenguele
- 3ScobbieBooked at 63mins
- 2Murdoch
- 12Stanton
- 7McMullanSubstituted forFraserat 64'minutes
- 8McDonald
- 11KingSubstituted forSmithat 77'minutes
- 9Mikkelsen
Substitutes
- 10Fraser
- 15Slater
- 16Flood
- 17Robson
- 24Gillespie
- 25Lewis
- 28Smith
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 2RooneySubstituted forCarmichaelat 73'minutes
- 5Brownlie
- 6Cameron
- 3Marshall
- 16ToddBooked at 15mins
- 14Jacobs
- 8Rankin
- 12ThomsonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMurrayat 78'minutes
- 10ThomasSubstituted forFordyceat 73'minutes
- 25DykesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 4Fordyce
- 9Lyle
- 15Todorov
- 17Murray
- 18Fergusson
- 21Carmichael
- 34Lyle
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 4,088
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, Queen of the South 3.
Booking
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Hand ball by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).
Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Murray (Queen of the South).
Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Willo Flood replaces Anthony Ralston.
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Joseph Thomson.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Matthew Smith replaces Billy King.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, Queen of the South 3. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Daniel Carmichael replaces Shaun Rooney.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Callum Fordyce replaces Dom Thomas.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Deniz Dogan Mehmet.
Attempt saved. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, Queen of the South 2. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South).
Booking
Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Scott Fraser replaces Paul McMullan.
Attempt missed. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Tam Scobbie (Dundee United).
Dom Thomas (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South).
Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Queen of the South 2. Mark Durnan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.