League One
Wimbledon19:45Blackburn
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

AFC Wimbledon v Blackburn Rovers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn34209562332969
2Shrewsbury34208645261968
3Wigan31206557183966
4Rotherham341951058391962
5Scunthorpe351512851391257
6Plymouth35158124342153
7Charlton33149104341251
8Bradford34155144851-350
9Portsmouth35154164244-249
10Peterborough331211105143847
11Gillingham351113113939046
12Bristol Rovers34144164952-346
13Southend33128134251-944
14Doncaster351012134344-142
15Oxford Utd34119144951-242
16Blackpool341012124244-242
17Walsall331011124347-441
18Wimbledon34108163443-938
19Northampton35108173456-2238
20Fleetwood34107174556-1137
21Oldham3399154658-1236
22MK Dons34711163247-1532
23Bury3478192850-2229
24Rochdale30511142941-1226
View full League One table

