Reading v Sheffield United
- From the section Championship
On-loan Reading striker Chris Martin could return after missing the draw against parent club Derby on Saturday.
John Swift is likely to feature after coming off the bench against the Rams on his return from a hamstring injury.
Sheffield United striker James Wilson and midfielders David Brooks and Ricky Holmes will have fitness tests after missing Friday's defeat by Hull.
Manager Chris Wilder will consider making further changes after three successive away defeats.
Match facts
- These sides haven't met at the Madejski Stadium since January 2013, when Reading won 4-0 in an FA Cup match.
- However, in league competition, the Blades have won each of their last three matches at the Madejski Stadium against the Royals, last doing so in April 2011.
- Reading have won just one of their last 13 Championship outings (D5 L7), with their only win in this run coming away from home at Burton.
- Sheffield United have managed just one win from their last seven away games in the EFL (D2 L4), after winning five of the previous seven such games (L2).
- In fact, the Blades have lost each of their last three away trips in all competitions, they haven't lost four in a row since October 2013.
- Jón Dadi Bödvarsson has scored three goals in his last four league appearances for Reading, as many as he scored in his first 19 games for the club.