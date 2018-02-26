Championship
Reading20:00Sheff Utd
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Sheffield United

Reading striker Chris Martin goes down under a foul by Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Watson
Chris Martin has scored one goal in three appearances since joining Reading on loan in January
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:30-22:00 GMT

On-loan Reading striker Chris Martin could return after missing the draw against parent club Derby on Saturday.

John Swift is likely to feature after coming off the bench against the Rams on his return from a hamstring injury.

Sheffield United striker James Wilson and midfielders David Brooks and Ricky Holmes will have fitness tests after missing Friday's defeat by Hull.

Manager Chris Wilder will consider making further changes after three successive away defeats.

Match facts

  • These sides haven't met at the Madejski Stadium since January 2013, when Reading won 4-0 in an FA Cup match.
  • However, in league competition, the Blades have won each of their last three matches at the Madejski Stadium against the Royals, last doing so in April 2011.
  • Reading have won just one of their last 13 Championship outings (D5 L7), with their only win in this run coming away from home at Burton.
  • Sheffield United have managed just one win from their last seven away games in the EFL (D2 L4), after winning five of the previous seven such games (L2).
  • In fact, the Blades have lost each of their last three away trips in all competitions, they haven't lost four in a row since October 2013.
  • Jón Dadi Bödvarsson has scored three goals in his last four league appearances for Reading, as many as he scored in his first 19 games for the club.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Derby341612653312260
5Fulham341611757372059
6Bristol City34141284840854
7Middlesbrough341571246341252
8Sheff Utd33164134639752
9Preston34121574033751
10Brentford341311105041950
11Leeds34147134743449
12Millwall341212104035548
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest34124184153-1240
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed34813133744-737
18Reading33810153845-734
19Bolton34810162951-2234
20Hull33711154450-632
21Barnsley33710163347-1431
22Birmingham3486202251-2930
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland34512173761-2427
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots South Surrey and West Sussex

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired