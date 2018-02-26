Reading v Sheffield United

Chris Martin has scored one goal in three appearances since joining Reading on loan in January

On-loan Reading striker Chris Martin could return after missing the draw against parent club Derby on Saturday.

John Swift is likely to feature after coming off the bench against the Rams on his return from a hamstring injury.

Sheffield United striker James Wilson and midfielders David Brooks and Ricky Holmes will have fitness tests after missing Friday's defeat by Hull.

Manager Chris Wilder will consider making further changes after three successive away defeats.

Match facts