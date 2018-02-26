Hull City v Barnsley

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has won five of his 16 games since taking charge

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has said a couple of his players are carrying knocks and will be assessed ahead of the game at the KCOM Stadium.

Abel Hernandez looks unlikely to feature but has returned to action, having recently played for the Tigers' Under-23 side after six months out.

Barnsley will check on left-back Daniel Pinillos, who missed Saturday's win at Birmingham because of illness.

Matt Mills missed that game with an ankle injury and remains doubtful.

The two sides are 20th and 21st in the Championship table with Hull a point better off than Jose Morais' Tykes.

Match facts