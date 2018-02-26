Championship
Hull19:45Barnsley
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Barnsley

Hull manager Nigel Adkins
Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has won five of his 16 games since taking charge
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:30-22:00 GMT

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has said a couple of his players are carrying knocks and will be assessed ahead of the game at the KCOM Stadium.

Abel Hernandez looks unlikely to feature but has returned to action, having recently played for the Tigers' Under-23 side after six months out.

Barnsley will check on left-back Daniel Pinillos, who missed Saturday's win at Birmingham because of illness.

Matt Mills missed that game with an ankle injury and remains doubtful.

The two sides are 20th and 21st in the Championship table with Hull a point better off than Jose Morais' Tykes.

Match facts

  • Hull have won their last four home league matches against the Tykes, most recently winning 1-0 in November 2012.
  • Barnsley won, however, on their most recent visit, a 1-0 victory in the FA Cup in January 2013.
  • Hull have kept clean sheets in each of their last three home league games; their best run since five successive shutouts in February 2016.
  • Barnsley have won as many league games on the road in their last four than in their first 12 this season (W2 L2).
  • Hull's last five goals in the Championship have all been scored by different players.
  • Oli McBurnie has netted three goals in his first three starts for Barnsley. Before this run, he had not scored a league goal since netting a hat-trick off the bench for Newport County in November 2015.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Derby341612653312260
5Fulham341611757372059
6Bristol City34141284840854
7Middlesbrough341571246341252
8Sheff Utd33164134639752
9Preston34121574033751
10Brentford341311105041950
11Leeds34147134743449
12Millwall341212104035548
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest34124184153-1240
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed34813133744-737
18Reading33810153845-734
19Bolton34810162951-2234
20Hull33711154450-632
21Barnsley33710163347-1431
22Birmingham3486202251-2930
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland34512173761-2427
View full Championship table

Explore the BBC

