Hull City v Barnsley
Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has said a couple of his players are carrying knocks and will be assessed ahead of the game at the KCOM Stadium.
Abel Hernandez looks unlikely to feature but has returned to action, having recently played for the Tigers' Under-23 side after six months out.
Barnsley will check on left-back Daniel Pinillos, who missed Saturday's win at Birmingham because of illness.
Matt Mills missed that game with an ankle injury and remains doubtful.
The two sides are 20th and 21st in the Championship table with Hull a point better off than Jose Morais' Tykes.
Match facts
- Hull have won their last four home league matches against the Tykes, most recently winning 1-0 in November 2012.
- Barnsley won, however, on their most recent visit, a 1-0 victory in the FA Cup in January 2013.
- Hull have kept clean sheets in each of their last three home league games; their best run since five successive shutouts in February 2016.
- Barnsley have won as many league games on the road in their last four than in their first 12 this season (W2 L2).
- Hull's last five goals in the Championship have all been scored by different players.
- Oli McBurnie has netted three goals in his first three starts for Barnsley. Before this run, he had not scored a league goal since netting a hat-trick off the bench for Newport County in November 2015.