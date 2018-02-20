BBC Sport - FA Cup: Wigan 1-0 Manchester City Pep Guardiola - 'Congratulations to Wigan, they had one shot'
'Congratulations to Wigan, they had one shot' - Guardiola
- From the section FA Cup
Watch Manchester City's Pep Guardiola's prickly post-match interview after his side's 1-0 defeat in FA Cup fifth round at the DW Stadium.
