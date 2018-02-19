Wigan 1-0 Man City: Latics boss Paul Cook hails 'great night' for his side

Will Grigg scores against Man City

Wigan boss Paul Cook said it had been a "great night" as his side beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup.

Will Grigg netted the only goal with 11 minutes left as the Latics repeated their win over City in the 2013 final.

City had Fabian Delph sent off just before half-time and could not find a breakthrough despite 83% possession.

"Our lads deserve credit for their work. Some of the blocks they made were outstanding and to beat Man City you have to do that," Cook told BBC One.

