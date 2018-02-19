Eintract Frankfurt v RB Leipzig: Fans protest with tennis balls

From the section

It is not clear why tennis balls were chosen as a means of protest

The kick-off for Eintract Frankfurt's Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig was delayed as fans protested by throwing tennis balls on to the pitch.

Hundreds of balls had to be cleared away and fans held banners showing their displeasure at the match being played on a Monday.

A Frankfurt supporters' club said in a statement last week they had to "make it clear they did not like it".

The hosts won an entertaining game 2-1 to move up to third in the table.

Jean-Kevin Augustin had put the visitors ahead, before Timmy Chandler poked home the leveller.

Former Tottenham and Portsmouth midfielder Kevin Prince-Boateng rolled in what proved to be the winner in the first half.

Leipzig thought they had been given a penalty when the referee blew the whistle and pointed to the spot, but overturned the decision for offside after consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR).

Frankfurt fans said no to Monday games

The tennis balls had to be cleared away by staff with brushes