Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, RB Leipzig 1.
Eintract Frankfurt v RB Leipzig: Fans protest with tennis balls
-
- From the section European Football
The kick-off for Eintract Frankfurt's Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig was delayed as fans protested by throwing tennis balls on to the pitch.
Hundreds of balls had to be cleared away and fans held banners showing their displeasure at the match being played on a Monday.
A Frankfurt supporters' club said in a statement last week they had to "make it clear they did not like it".
The hosts won an entertaining game 2-1 to move up to third in the table.
Jean-Kevin Augustin had put the visitors ahead, before Timmy Chandler poked home the leveller.
Former Tottenham and Portsmouth midfielder Kevin Prince-Boateng rolled in what proved to be the winner in the first half.
Leipzig thought they had been given a penalty when the referee blew the whistle and pointed to the spot, but overturned the decision for offside after consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR).
Line-ups
Frankfurt
- 1Hrádecky
- 13Salcedo
- 19Abraham
- 3FaletteBooked at 75mins
- 24da Costa
- 20HasebeBooked at 47mins
- 17BoatengBooked at 65minsSubstituted forFernandesat 68'minutes
- 22ChandlerBooked at 64mins
- 27WolfBooked at 38minsSubstituted forGacinovicat 83'minutes
- 9Haller
- 4RebicBooked at 33minsSubstituted forJovicat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Fernandes
- 8Jovic
- 11Gacinovic
- 15Willems
- 23Russ
- 28Barkok
- 37Zimmermann
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 27Laimer
- 4OrbanBooked at 51mins
- 5Upamecano
- 16KlostermannBooked at 81mins
- 8KeitaSubstituted forForsbergat 61'minutes
- 13Ilsanker
- 31DemmeSubstituted forPoulsenat 45'minutes
- 7Sabitzer
- 29Augustin
- 18LookmanSubstituted forWernerat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 6Konaté
- 9Poulsen
- 10Forsberg
- 11Werner
- 24Kaiser
- 28Mvogo
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 45,100
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, RB Leipzig 1.
Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.
Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Mijat Gacinovic tries a through ball, but Sébastien Haller is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mijat Gacinovic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Dayotchanculle Upamecano.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Mijat Gacinovic replaces Marius Wolf because of an injury.
Delay in match Marius Wolf (Eintracht Frankfurt) because of an injury.
Booking
Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig).
Marius Wolf (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Luka Jovic replaces Ante Rebic.
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig).
Marius Wolf (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.
Attempt blocked. Marius Wolf (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Makoto Hasebe with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Timo Werner replaces Ademola Lookman.
Booking
Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.
Foul by Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig).
Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Gelson Fernandes replaces Kevin-Prince Boateng.
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig).
Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Marius Wolf.
Booking
Kevin-Prince Boateng (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.