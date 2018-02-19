German Bundesliga
Frankfurt2RB Leipzig1

Eintract Frankfurt v RB Leipzig: Fans protest with tennis balls

Frankfurt fans
It is not clear why tennis balls were chosen as a means of protest

The kick-off for Eintract Frankfurt's Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig was delayed as fans protested by throwing tennis balls on to the pitch.

Hundreds of balls had to be cleared away and fans held banners showing their displeasure at the match being played on a Monday.

A Frankfurt supporters' club said in a statement last week they had to "make it clear they did not like it".

The hosts won an entertaining game 2-1 to move up to third in the table.

Jean-Kevin Augustin had put the visitors ahead, before Timmy Chandler poked home the leveller.

Former Tottenham and Portsmouth midfielder Kevin Prince-Boateng rolled in what proved to be the winner in the first half.

Leipzig thought they had been given a penalty when the referee blew the whistle and pointed to the spot, but overturned the decision for offside after consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR).

Frankfurt fans
Frankfurt fans said no to Monday games
Frankfurt fans
The tennis balls had to be cleared away by staff with brushes

Line-ups

Frankfurt

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 13Salcedo
  • 19Abraham
  • 3FaletteBooked at 75mins
  • 24da Costa
  • 20HasebeBooked at 47mins
  • 17BoatengBooked at 65minsSubstituted forFernandesat 68'minutes
  • 22ChandlerBooked at 64mins
  • 27WolfBooked at 38minsSubstituted forGacinovicat 83'minutes
  • 9Haller
  • 4RebicBooked at 33minsSubstituted forJovicat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Fernandes
  • 8Jovic
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 15Willems
  • 23Russ
  • 28Barkok
  • 37Zimmermann

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 27Laimer
  • 4OrbanBooked at 51mins
  • 5Upamecano
  • 16KlostermannBooked at 81mins
  • 8KeitaSubstituted forForsbergat 61'minutes
  • 13Ilsanker
  • 31DemmeSubstituted forPoulsenat 45'minutes
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 29Augustin
  • 18LookmanSubstituted forWernerat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 6Konaté
  • 9Poulsen
  • 10Forsberg
  • 11Werner
  • 24Kaiser
  • 28Mvogo
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
45,100

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, RB Leipzig 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, RB Leipzig 1.

Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.

Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Mijat Gacinovic tries a through ball, but Sébastien Haller is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mijat Gacinovic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Dayotchanculle Upamecano.

Attempt blocked. Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Mijat Gacinovic replaces Marius Wolf because of an injury.

Delay in match Marius Wolf (Eintracht Frankfurt) because of an injury.

Booking

Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig).

Marius Wolf (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Luka Jovic replaces Ante Rebic.

Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig).

Marius Wolf (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.

Attempt blocked. Marius Wolf (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Makoto Hasebe with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Timo Werner replaces Ademola Lookman.

Booking

Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.

Foul by Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig).

Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Gelson Fernandes replaces Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig).

Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Marius Wolf.

Booking

Kevin-Prince Boateng (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich23192255183759
2B Dortmund23117548291940
3Frankfurt2311663226639
4B Leverkusen23108543301338
5RB Leipzig2311573631538
6Schalke2310763630637
7Hannover238873233-132
8Augsburg238783229331
9Hoffenheim238783737031
10B Mgladbach2394103035-531
11Hertha Berlin237973030030
12Freiburg2361072437-1328
13Stuttgart2383121927-827
14Wolfsburg2341272630-424
15Werder Bremen2358102128-723
16Mainz2365122841-1323
17Hamburg2345141834-1617
18Köln2335152042-2214
View full German Bundesliga table

