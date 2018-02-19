BBC Sport - FA Cup: Fabian Delph red card - MOTD pundits discuss Manchester City defender's sending off
Was it a red card and what happened in the tunnel?
- From the section FA Cup
Gary Lineker asks BBC Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer, Roberto Martinez and Joleon Lescott if Anthony Taylor's decision to send off Fabian Delph was correct.
The incident led to an angry confrontation in the tunnel at half-time between Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Wigan boss Paul Cook.
