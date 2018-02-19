National League: Woking bring in striker Louie Theophanous from Billericay

Woking
Woking finished 18th in the National League table in 2016-17

Woking have signed striker Louie Theophanous from Billericay Town on a deal to the end of the season.

The 26-year-old began his career with spells at Millwall and AFC Wimbledon. although he did not make a first-team appearance for either.

He joined Billericay in May 2017 and scored 14 goals to help them top the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Theophanous, who had a spell on loan at Kingstonian earlier this year, could make his debut at Ebbsfleet on Tuesday.

