Wolfsburg: Martin Schmidt resigns after six months as manager

Martin Schmidt
Martin Schmidt won six of his 22 games as manager

Martin Schmidt has resigned as manager of Wolfsburg, just five months after replacing ex-Arsenal academy boss Andries Jonker in the role.

Schmidt, 50, cited "increasing public pressure" for the decision, with the club just one point above the Bundesliga relegation play-off place.

The Swiss was appointed in September and won six of his 22 games in charge.

The 2008-09 German champions let slip a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday.

