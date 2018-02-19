Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
Bayern Munich19:45Besiktas
Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Manuel Neuer
Neuer has not played since 16 September

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is Bayern Munich's only absentee for the visit of Besiktas in their Champions League last 16 first-leg tie on Tuesday.

Neuer is still recovering from a fractured foot so Sven Ulreich will start in goal.

Otherwise, the German side have no other injury concerns, with every outfield player fit and available.

Besiktas defenders Dusko Tosic and Atinc Nukan and midfielders Veli Kavlak Gokhan Tore are all out injured.

The Turkish side are in the Champions League knockout stages for the first time but face a tough task against a Bayern Munich side that has won its last 13 games in all competitions.

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's 2-1 win at Wolfsburg on Saturday was their 13th in a row

But despite their impressive run, Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes played down his side's chances of winning the Champions League for the first time in five years.

"All the top clubs want to win it," he said.

"There are five very strong teams in England, especially those that strengthened massively last summer and in winter.

"There are many favourites, not just the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris."

Meanwhile, Heynckes believes Besiktas should not be underestimated, adding that they deserve their place in the last 16.

"It's no surprise they are here, they won all three of their away matches in the group stage," he added.

"They won't hide, they like to play attacking football - if you let them. That's the key. They will look for their chances, so we need to be prepared.

"I hope my team puts in a top performance to lay the foundations for reaching the quarter-finals."

MATCH FACTS

  • Bayern are bidding to reach the quarter-finals for a seventh year in a row and this is their 14th time in the last 16.
  • Besiktas became the first Turkish team to win their Champions League group when they saw off RB Leipzig, Porto and Monaco in Group G.
  • This is the only last 16 tie featuring two reigning domestic champions.

