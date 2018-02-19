Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Neuer has not played since 16 September

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is Bayern Munich's only absentee for the visit of Besiktas in their Champions League last 16 first-leg tie on Tuesday.

Neuer is still recovering from a fractured foot so Sven Ulreich will start in goal.

Otherwise, the German side have no other injury concerns, with every outfield player fit and available.

Besiktas defenders Dusko Tosic and Atinc Nukan and midfielders Veli Kavlak Gokhan Tore are all out injured.

The Turkish side are in the Champions League knockout stages for the first time but face a tough task against a Bayern Munich side that has won its last 13 games in all competitions.

Bayern Munich's 2-1 win at Wolfsburg on Saturday was their 13th in a row

But despite their impressive run, Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes played down his side's chances of winning the Champions League for the first time in five years.

"All the top clubs want to win it," he said.

"There are five very strong teams in England, especially those that strengthened massively last summer and in winter.

"There are many favourites, not just the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris."

Meanwhile, Heynckes believes Besiktas should not be underestimated, adding that they deserve their place in the last 16.

"It's no surprise they are here, they won all three of their away matches in the group stage," he added.

"They won't hide, they like to play attacking football - if you let them. That's the key. They will look for their chances, so we need to be prepared.

"I hope my team puts in a top performance to lay the foundations for reaching the quarter-finals."

MATCH FACTS