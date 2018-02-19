Dean Brill and Jobi McAnuff extend Leyton Orient deals

Jobi McAnuff (left) is in his second spell at Leyton Orient, having made 57 appearances for the O's between 2014 and 2016

Goalkeeper Dean Brill and midfielder Jobi McAnuff have signed new deals with National League side Leyton Orient.

Brill, 32, has featured 11 times for the O's in the league this season and has agreed a two-year contract.

Former Crystal Palace, Watford and Reading player McAnuff, 36, will remain at the Matchroom Stadium until the summer of 2019.

The east London club are 16th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone.