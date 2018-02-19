BBC Sport - Dungannon Swifts' League Cup triumph is a family affair for manager Rodney McAree

Swifts cup triumph a family affair for McAree

  • From the section Irish

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree says his family's long-standing involvement with the club makes their League Cup triumph all the sweeter.

McAree's father Joe managed the Swifts for many years and remains heavily involved with Dungannon's youth structure while their wives are also club stalwarts.

"I've been born into Dungannon Swifts," said the manager, whose side defeated holders Ballymena United 3-1 to earn the Tyrone club's first senior trophy.

