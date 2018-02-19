Gianluigi Donnarumma: AC Milan keeper named top under-20 European prospect

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is the most promising prospect aged under 20 in European football, according to a new report.

The Italian, 18, tops CIES Football Observatory's list, ahead of Toulouse keeper Alban Lafont, 19, and Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, 19.

Two English players are in the top 10 - Everton midfielder Tom Davies, 19, and Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon, 17.

CIES analysed two years of domestic league experience in 22 competitions.

"Minutes played by each footballer were weighted according to the sporting level of leagues and the results achieved by employer clubs," it said.

The top 10 players are rated as "five-star prospects" who "should be able to establish themselves in the very best European teams".

Two other English players feature in the top 50 - Leeds midfielder Ronaldo Vieira and Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, both of whom are 19.